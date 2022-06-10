Dawson Springs receives $1.2 million in recovery funds 6 months after deadly tornadoes

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined local leaders in Dawson Springs on Friday to make a big announcement.
On Friday, Gov. Beshear presented a check for $1.2 million that will go towards the community's tornado recovery efforts.
Friday marks six months since multiple Kentucky communities were devastated by deadly storms and tornadoes.
In Dawson Springs alone, at least 13 people were killed, with an estimated 75% of the city destroyed.
"Today we're here in Dawson Springs with another $1.2 million," Gov. Beshear announced. "We are all committed to you. We're not gonna stop until Dawson Springs is fully on its feet, moving forward looking better than ever before."
According to the governor, the funds are the latest awarded through the Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (SAFE) fund thanks to an application submitted by local leaders.
Gov. Beshear said that as of Friday, $193.4 million total had now been put into Kentucky counties impacted by the Dec. 10 tornadoes.
