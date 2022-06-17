Dawson Springs resident wins $116K in online Kentucky Lottery jackpot

Kentucky Lottery officials say a Dawson Springs resident recently won just over $116,000 by hitting a jackpot.
Lottery officials say that the Dawson Springs resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, was a $116,135.19 jackpot winner on the online Celtic Coins Jackpot Instant Play Game.
Kentucky Lottery says the winner had been playing online games on and off for a while, but recently saw the story of a player in Madisonville who won $227,000 on the same game.
“I thought wow, that sounded like a good deal, so I started to play that game,” the Dawson Springs winner told lottery officials.
Kentucky Lottery says the lucky Dawson Springs resident was at home playing Celtic Coins on their computer on June 6, when they hit the jackpot. “I just sat there with my mouth open - did I really just do this?” they said.
Kentucky Lottery says they then took some photos of the screen just to make sure there was evidence of the win and went to Louisville on Wednesday to claim their prize.
After taxes, they received $82,455.98.
Lottery officials say the winner told them that they didn't have any "big plans" for the money.