Dawson Springs Schools to be used as storm shelter in case of severe weather

Dawson Springs School Sign

Severe weather is expected to hit the Tri-State Tuesday, and parts of Western Kentucky are preparing their residents. 

According to a post on social media, the Dawson Springs Independent School System says they will open the lower level of their high school as a storm shelter. 

Officials say this is in the case of a tornado warning. 

We're told since the school is not an official storm shelter, people will need to sign a waiver. 

If the school does open Tuesday night, officials say residents can get in through the middle school lower doors by the teacher parking lot near the art room entrance. 

School officials say they will share information on Twitter as it becomes available. 

As of Tuesday morning, all activities are "on" as normal, but officials will continue to monitor the weather situation and make adjustments accordingly. 

