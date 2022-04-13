Dawson Springs Schools Unable to Offer Public Tornado Shelter

Officials with the Dawson Springs Independent School District say that the district's facilities are not currently available as public tornado shelters.

In a message shared with the community Tuesday, Dawson Springs Schools Superintendent Lenny Whalen said that there had been multiple questions over the last few weeks about whether or not the school would be used as a tornado shelter during inclement weather.

Supt. Whalen's message explains that the school building has not been legally, structurally certified as a public tornado shelter. "This creates a potential massive liability issue for our school district should we open a tornado shelter to the public which has not been certified."

In order to legally allow the public in the district's facilities during a potential tornado event, Supt. Whalen says the district would have to be certified be a licensed structural engineer.

While Supt. Whalen says the district will be working with on the possibility of having the high school certified as a tornado shelter, he also said that it's uncertain whether or not the facility will meet eligibility requirements.

You can see Supt. Whalen's full statement on the Dawson Springs Schools Facebook page.