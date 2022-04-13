 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These strong south winds will be expected
even away from any shower and thunderstorm activity that will
be occurring today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Dawson Springs Schools Unable to Offer Public Tornado Shelter

Dawson Springs Independent Schools
Megan DiVenti

Officials with the Dawson Springs Independent School District say that the district's facilities are not currently available as public tornado shelters.

In a message shared with the community Tuesday, Dawson Springs Schools Superintendent Lenny Whalen said that there had been multiple questions over the last few weeks about whether or not the school would be used as a tornado shelter during inclement weather.

Supt. Whalen's message explains that the school building has not been legally, structurally certified as a public tornado shelter. "This creates a potential massive liability issue for our school district should we open a tornado shelter to the public which has not been certified."

In order to legally allow the public in the district's facilities during a potential tornado event, Supt. Whalen says the district would have to be certified be a licensed structural engineer.

While Supt. Whalen says the district will be working with on the possibility of having the high school certified as a tornado shelter, he also said that it's uncertain whether or not the facility will meet eligibility requirements.

You can see Supt. Whalen's full statement on the Dawson Springs Schools Facebook page.

