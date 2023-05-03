Day 1 of jury trial complete for teen accused of stealing a car, running a woman over

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Day 1 has concluded for the jury trial of a young suspect, Mateo Rodriguez, who faces some serious charges after a deadly incident in Evansville that left one woman dead.
Rodriguez was arrested in April 2022 on charges including murder, robbery, auto theft, and leaving the scene of a deadly crash after police said he stole a car and then ran a woman over, while attempting to get away.
Jury selections began at 8 a.m. and lasted until shortly before lunch. Then opening arguments were given shortly after 1 p.m.
The state argued that Rodriguez got into a running vehicle that wasn't his, and ran over 33 year-old Megan Schaefer during his attempt to get away, killing her in the process.
Surveillance footage that was admitted into evidence, shows the man they say is Rodriguez, back into Schaefer's car during his getaway attempt. When Schaefer got out of her car to confront him, he floored the gas pedal, striking her head on with the stolen vehicle.
The defense argued that Rodriguez did get in the car and attempt to drive off - but that he did not intend to hurt anyone
Mateo Rodriguez was just 16 years old at the time of the incident. He is being tried as an adult.
The trial is set to resume Thursday morning at 8 a.m.