Day dedicated to Smith Mills firefighter leaving for U.S. Air Force

Megan DiVenti

A Henderson County man is going from local firefighter to American serviceman. 

A young man's career will soon change paths as he heads to the U.S. Air Force. 

Smith Mills firefighter A.J. Roy was recognized by his peers Sunday, as they threw him a party. 

We're told Roy won't be leaving until January, but the department decided to celebrate early because of the holidays. 

To honor him, Judge Executive Brad Schneider approved a Proclamation declaring December 11th as "AJ Roy Day" in Henderson County. 

