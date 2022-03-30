Day Three of Owensboro Teen's Murder Trial

During the third day of testimony, the jury heard from OPD detectives, and multiple employees from the Kentucky State Police Forensic Laboratory.
Owensboro Police Officer Chris Brown testified what he found after searching Johnson's, and another teen's cellphone. Brown is an Electronic Forensic Investigator, he says he was able to do a partial examination and retrieved a snapchat video from the other teen's cellphone. In the video, you can see Johnson waving a gun.
KSP Forensics Megan May testified she did a DNA analysis on the guns that were located after the shooting. May says Johnson's DNA was found on the 9mm Taurus Pistol, which was the weapon used in the incident.
The lead detective in the case also testified. He says because Johnson's DNA was found on the weapon, is why he was taken into custody and charged in May. They also had other evidence on Johnson.
A KSP Forensic Chemist testified that gunshot residue was found on Johnson's hands.
The trial was dismissed early Wednesday, and will continue Thursday morning at 9:30.