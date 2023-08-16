Day two of Evansville City Budget meeting concludes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — On Tuesday, the second day of the city of Evansville's two day budget presentation wrapped up.
Several department heads making their case for additional funding for next year.
It was the 12th and final proposed budget from outgoing Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, who announced he will not be running for another term.
Some of the items on their agenda included requests from METS, like a hybrid bus, new bus shelters, and bus tracking systems to replace the program DoubleMap.
Mesker Park Zoo is also asking for money to help with Amazonia renovations.
The Evansville Police Department is seeking 40 new vehicles, as well as two new K-9 officers.