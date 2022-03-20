Daylight Saving Time Could Become Permanent

Daylight Saving Time has been a decade long tradition.
As the weather begins to warm up we spring our clocks forward, gaining an hour of sunlight on the back end of our day.
On Tuesday the U.S. Senate passed an act called the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent. In order for that to happen, it must go through the U.S. House of Representatives.
If the U.S. House of Representatives does approve the Sunshine Protection Act that would put an end to changing your clock twice a year.
44News wanted to know the communities thoughts on this.
"I think it would be great," said Taylor Freeman an Evansville resident.
Freeman is just one of many who say they are in support of the act.
"It's not pointless," said Le'Andre and Evansville resident. "It's a good idea."
Massachusetts Senator, Ed Markey, proposed the bill. Markey believes that making Daylight Saving Time permanent will make people happier.
"We know that daylight saving time helps to turn the corners of peoples mouths upside down." said Markey.
While talking with Tri-Staters taking advantage of the good weather, 44News was unable to find anyone who supports keeping Daylight Saving Time.
While the bill faces another major hurdle, only time will tell.