DC Multisport to host 3rd Annual “Battle of the Paddle” Pickleball Tournament

JASPER, Ind. (WEVV) — DC Multisport is hosting the 3rd annual “Battle of the Paddle” pickleball tournament in Jasper this month.
The recreational non-sanctioned tournament is open to all skill levels & ages. It will feature a women’s doubles and men’s doubles tournament & a mixed doubles tournament. The format of play will be pool play and seeded bracket.
There will be two divisions per category, age 49 and under and age 50 and over. 12 teams will be permitted in each division.
Organizers say the fee per team is $30 and includes a giveaway, water & sports drinks during the tournament.
Medals for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place will be given to each division.
The tournament will be held on September 23rd-24th at Bohnert Park in Jasper.