Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today makes 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity, which can have cumulative effects
to those susceptible to heat related illness. While scattered
showers and thunderstorms tomorrow will provide for some
lowering of high temperatures compared to today, a heat
advisory may be needed for portions of the Quad State tomorrow.
Some relief is on the way for the weekend. However, the heat
will return next week, with highs near 100 in the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call
9 1 1.

&&

Crews battle large blaze at Stanley home for hours

  • Updated
  • 0
DCFD Investigating Stanley House Fire
Jake Thomas

In Daviess County, Kentucky, a large fire broke out at a family farm on Wednesday night just after 8:30 p.m.

The fire broke out at a home in the town of Stanley, and officials with the Daviess County Fire Department (DCFD) said they were battling the fire for nearly five hours.

Officials with the DCFD say they received numerous calls from neighbors who reported a large blaze coming from a farm house in Stanley.

Upon arrival, officials say the house was almost fully engulfed in flames, and officials say the home had been vacant since 2020.

Currently, investigators are trying to figure out what started the fire in the vacant home.

“Had some issues in the past few weeks with some possible squatting," said Keith Hurm, inspector with the Daviess County Fire Department. "Folks being here and yes passing illegally. Just looking at everything. It’s still an active investigation at this point.”

Hurm said squatting is just one possibility as to why the home caught fire. Hurm and other fire fighters were at the home Thursday still fighting a couple of hot spots found in the house.

Once those hot spots are covered up, Hurm said he’ll be able to get a better look into what possibly caused this blaze.

