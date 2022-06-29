 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, June 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,
Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert extends the ongoing active alert through midnight CDT
Thursday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Daviess County Public Schools hosts food service job fair

DCPS summer feeding program

Students in Daviess County are in the middle of enjoying their summer break, but at Daviess County High School the school district is looking to help fill out their 13 cafeteria staff openings.

Beginning at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, DCPS hosted a food service job fair where local residents had the chance to meet with managers from the hiring schools and learn more about pay scales, benefits, and job duties.

Officials say today’s turnout was incredible.

“We’ve had a really good turnout so far, and we’re just really excited to see so many people ready to come out, find jobs, and work with us feeding kids," said Connie Beth Phillman, food service director for DCPS.

Phillman said last year many of the schools struggled with staffing in the cafeteria, so this year, they wanted to make sure they had full staffs ready to go before the school year got underway.

And if you missed today's hiring event, don’t worry, all the kitchen staff openings are posted online at Daviesskyschools.org.

