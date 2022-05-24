DCPS offers free lunch to all children in the county

On Friday, Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) began their Summer Feeding Program.
So from now until the end of Summer, staff will be at Country Heights Elementary and Sorgho Elementary offering free lunches to anyone 18 and younger.
The program began last Friday and will last through August 5, and on Tuesday, Daviess County leaders continued their commitment to providing quality meals to children even when school is not in session.
“We have for our children, and we like to ensure that if they need a meal, then we don’t want anyone to go hungry," said Misty Schroader, food service manager for DCPS.
You can bring any of your children to one of these two sites from 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. to get them a free lunch.
Misty said this year, they are requiring students eat at the school to make sure the kids are getting the food. There are also numerous mobile delivery routes across the county for those that may not be able to drive to those pickup points
Owensboro Public Schools' Summer Feeding Program is set to begin Wednesday.