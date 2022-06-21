DCPS & OPS still looking to fill more than 20 teaching openings

For years now, schools nationwide have seen more and more teachers walking away from the classroom and that’s no different here in the Bluegrass.
“We have started to see some people leaving the profession, and not necessarily going to other schools, that happens, but we’re seeing more and more people getting out of the profession completely," said Jared Revlett, public information officer with Owensboro Public Schools.
Revlett said teachers leaving has created many more openings in the school than there used to be, and even when local schools have more openings, officials say they’re not getting as many applicants as they used to.
“Years ago, we used to have as many as 100 applicants for an elementary teaching position and now we may be with 10 to 15," said Matt Robbins, superintendent of Daviess County Public Schools.
And officials said there are many other roles that need to filled besides becoming a teacher.
“We have teacher assistants, we have secretaries, we have school bus drivers," said Robbins. "We certainly still see a strong need for school bus drivers.”
Robbins said the county only has 12 teacher openings currently, but they have many more openings in other areas.
And OPS says they’re seeing 12 teacher openings, as well, and they’ll be spending their Summer making sure those roles are filled.
“We’re certainly going to make an emphasis hard this summer to try to recruit and retain new people to our district," said Revlett.
If you’d like to check out the openings in either school district, you can visit the Daviess County and Owensboro Public Schools' websites.