DCSO: 19-year-old arrested after more than a year on the run

A 19-year-old is in custody after more than a year on the run, according to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office.
Wednesday afternoon, detectives along with a KSP detective responded to a Crime Stoppers tip that resulted in the arrest of DaQwuan Vasaad Vinson, who has been on the run since February 2022.
According to the Sheriff, Vinson has been able to evade capture on multiple previous attempts to arrest him with the help from others.
Authorities found Vinson hiding in a false wall inside a home in the 6800 block of Thoma Drive.
Vinson is in the Daviess County Detention Center facing the following charges:
- Failure to Appear (on the charges of)
- Rape 1st Degree
- Sodomy 2nd Degree
- Failure to Appear (on the charge of)
- Theft by Unlawful Taking from a Building
- Warrant of Arrest (on the charge of)
- Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree
- Failure to Appear (on the charge of)
- Assault 2nd Degree
- Failure to Appear (on the charges of)
- Sexual Abuse 1st Degree
- Rape 1st Degree (2 counts)
- Sodomy 1st Degree (4 counts)
- Warrant of Arrest (on the charge of)
- Burglary 2nd Degree