DCSO: 5 people overdose on suspected fentanyl-laced cocaine

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — The Daviess County Sheriff's Office asks for the public's help after five people overdosed on suspected fentanyl-laced cocaine.

Deputies say they were sent to the 500 block of Camden Circle just before 1:00 a.m. today for suspected drug overdoses.

Officials say they found two young adults who overdosed and started life-saving measures. The two were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Officials say three young adults were also taken to the hospital in personal vehicles. 

Officials say all five people were connected to the same fentanyl-laced cocaine.

DCSO asks that if you have any information about the incident, you call the Daviess County Sheriff's office at 270-685-8444 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

