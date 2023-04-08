DCSO: 5 people overdose on suspected fentanyl-laced cocaine

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — The Daviess County Sheriff's Office asks for the public's help after five people overdosed on suspected fentanyl-laced cocaine.
Deputies say they were sent to the 500 block of Camden Circle just before 1:00 a.m. today for suspected drug overdoses.
Officials say they found two young adults who overdosed and started life-saving measures. The two were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
Officials say three young adults were also taken to the hospital in personal vehicles.
Officials say all five people were connected to the same fentanyl-laced cocaine.
DCSO asks that if you have any information about the incident, you call the Daviess County Sheriff's office at 270-685-8444 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.