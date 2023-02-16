 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST/9 AM EST/ THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, Indiana and western
Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois,
Gallatin, Saline and White. In Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Henderson and Union.

* WHEN...Until 800 AM CST /900 AM EST/.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are
elevated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 348 AM CST /448 AM EST/, Doppler radar indicated heavy
rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and
2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, Boonville, Eldorado,
Newburgh, Morganfield, Chandler, Fort Branch, Oakland City,
Shawneetown, Melody Hill, Haubstadt, Darmstadt, Poseyville,
Uniontown, Lynnville, Ridgway, Winslow and New Harmony.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

DCSO: Man Leads deputies on chase in stolen truck

Megan DiVenti

A Louisville man faces nearly a dozen charges after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen truck. 

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Michael Scott was arrested Wednesday morning on Highway 56. 

We're told several people called to report a reckless driver. 

DCSO deputies say they eventually caught up with Scott at Highway 60 and Worthington Road, but he led them on a brief chase. 

We're told through the investigation, deputies were contacted by the registered owner of the vehicle involved in the pursuit. 

It was discovered the vehicle had been at a repair shop on West 4th Street in Owensboro for repairs and was stolen sometime Tuesday evening.

Authorities say not only was Scott under the influence as well, but he was driving on a suspended license. 

