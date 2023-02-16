DCSO: Man Leads deputies on chase in stolen truck

A Louisville man faces nearly a dozen charges after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen truck.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Michael Scott was arrested Wednesday morning on Highway 56.
We're told several people called to report a reckless driver.
DCSO deputies say they eventually caught up with Scott at Highway 60 and Worthington Road, but he led them on a brief chase.
We're told through the investigation, deputies were contacted by the registered owner of the vehicle involved in the pursuit.
It was discovered the vehicle had been at a repair shop on West 4th Street in Owensboro for repairs and was stolen sometime Tuesday evening.
Authorities say not only was Scott under the influence as well, but he was driving on a suspended license.