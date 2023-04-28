DCSO: Meth, weapons seized in Owensboro drug bust

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says they seized numerous guns and drugs after they were tipped off about illegal trafficking out of a home.
Thursday night, authorities obtained a search warrant for a home in the 2900 block of Yosemite Drive where they found various loaded semi-automatic pistols and rifles, a high-capacity magazine, extra ammunition, marijuana, meth, pills, and other drug paraphernalia.
25-year-old Dillin Clark, 26-year-old Cody Clark, and 50-year-old Stacey Clark are all facing charges in connection to the investigation.
Officials say the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges will be filed.