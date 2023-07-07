 Skip to main content
DCSO: Three arrested on several drug charges

Megan DiVenti

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Three people are facing charges after authorities found several drugs during a recent investigation. 

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says they conducted a search warrant at a home along Booth Avenue in Owensboro on Thursday. 

Officials say the search warrant was a result of an investigation and undercover buys at the home brought about from community concerns relayed directly to the DCSO Special Investigations Unit.

We're told authorities found Theresa Spencer, Faith Spencer, and Rickie Greenwell.

Four children were also found inside the home. 

Officials says during their search they found multiple baggies of marijuana, scales, pipes, meth, baggies for packaging, and a large amount of money. 

The three adults were booked in the Daviess County Jail. 

