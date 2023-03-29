DCSO: Two arrested for drug trafficking, endangering welfare of kids

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River.  The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River.  The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday, March 28 the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

DCSO: Two arrested for drug trafficking, endangering welfare of kids

  • Updated
  • 0
DCSO: Two arrested for drug trafficking, endangering welfare of kids
El'Agance Shemwell

According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Jason Bailey and 39-year-old Amanda Bailey are facing numerous charges related to drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a minor. 

Wednesday, detectives with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office Special investigation Unit and General Investigations Unit executed a search warrant in the 4000 Block of Creekside Ct. 

According to officials, detectives seized multiple bags of marijuana, THC edibles, digital scales, a money counter, pipes, baggies, and 3 loaded handguns. We're told one of the handguns were stolen from Pikeville, Kentucky. 

Jason Bailey is facing the following offenses: 

  • Trafficking in Marijuana (8 oz. to <5 lbs.) 1st Offense (Gun Enhancement) 
  • Possession of a Handgun by a convicted felon (2 counts)
  • Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
  • Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Posses (Gun Enhancement)
  • Endangering Welfare of a Minor 
  • Bench Warrant (Non-Payment of Fines) (2 counts) 

Amanda Bailey is facing the following offenses: 

  • Trafficking in Marijuana (8 oz. to <5 lbs.) 1st Offense (Complicity)
  • Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
  • Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Posses (Complicity)
  • Endangering Welfare of a Minor 

Both are being in the Daviess County Detention Center. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device