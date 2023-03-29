DCSO: Two arrested for drug trafficking, endangering welfare of kids

According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Jason Bailey and 39-year-old Amanda Bailey are facing numerous charges related to drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Wednesday, detectives with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office Special investigation Unit and General Investigations Unit executed a search warrant in the 4000 Block of Creekside Ct.
According to officials, detectives seized multiple bags of marijuana, THC edibles, digital scales, a money counter, pipes, baggies, and 3 loaded handguns. We're told one of the handguns were stolen from Pikeville, Kentucky.
Jason Bailey is facing the following offenses:
- Trafficking in Marijuana (8 oz. to <5 lbs.) 1st Offense (Gun Enhancement)
- Possession of a Handgun by a convicted felon (2 counts)
- Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
- Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Posses (Gun Enhancement)
- Endangering Welfare of a Minor
- Bench Warrant (Non-Payment of Fines) (2 counts)
Amanda Bailey is facing the following offenses:
- Trafficking in Marijuana (8 oz. to <5 lbs.) 1st Offense (Complicity)
- Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
- Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Posses (Complicity)
- Endangering Welfare of a Minor
Both are being in the Daviess County Detention Center.