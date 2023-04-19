DCSO: Two charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Two people are now facing multiple counts of sodomy of a minor, according to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office.
Wednesday, officials say detectives continued investigating a long-term case of sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12.
Through an in depth investigation, detectives arrested 35-year-old Billy Blake, and 32-year-old Brianna Young of Owensboro.
The Daviess County Sheriff's office says the investigation revealed this was an ongoing abuse perpetrated by both Blake and Young.
Blake and Young are in the Daviess County Detention Center, each facing three counts of 1st Degree Sodomy of a minor.