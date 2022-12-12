DCSO: Woman leads deputies on chase with baby inside car

A Virginia woman faces more than dozen charges after Daviess County Deputies say she led them on a chase early Sunday morning.
The Sheriff's Office says Katie Jo Bowes was driving very close behind a deputy and swerving on Highway 144.
We're told after getting behind Bowes, deputies tried to pull her over, but she would not stop.
Authorities say eventually stopped her car twice, refusing to get out both times.
When deputies did stop her, they found a 9-month-old child in the passenger seat, unrestrained in a car seat.
We're told meth was found including a needle, and open alcohol containers.
Bowes faces 14 charges including reckless driving, terroristic threatening, and failure to use a child restraint in a vehicle.