DEA warning people about rainbow fentanyl

It's colorful and eye catching, but it's not what it seems.
Law enforcement is calling it Rainbow Fentanyl and it's contributing to the deadly Opioid epidemic.
"It's a death sentence," said Cristy Fox, an advocate against fentanyl and drug use. "give your kids a bag of Skittles, give them M&M's give them whatever they want. Just keep them from thinking they need to go and get this 'candy'."
Tuesday, the DEA put out a warning against the drug asking people to be on the lookout as it is targeted towards minors.
"It's just ridiculous. I don't understand why drug people would target young people," said Fox.
Fox' son, Trestin, passed away after overdosing from the deadly fentanyl drug in October of 2021.
The loss, devastating, for her and his loved ones.
"It's been hard since Octobe," said Fox. "after something like that you just walk through it."
Now she's using her voice to speak out as an advocate for other's who experienced a loss all while educating those in the community.
"You don't know what is in that. You don't know how much is in that," said Fox. "the people that are making it can't even tell you how much is in that because it's not distributed evenly."
In a statement from a DEA Administrator, "Rainbow Fentanyl, Fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults."
In an effort to stop this the DEA is warning parents and young adults about the deadly drug.
In 2021 alone, more than 107,000 overdose deaths were reported in the U.S., 71,000 of those from synthetic opioids.
"One time can be too many. The first time can be too much." said Fox.
They're urging people to be alert and aware of this new version of the drug.