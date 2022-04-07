DEA Warns Law Enforcement Agencies About Rise in Fentanyl-Related Overdose Deaths

The DEA is warning law enforcement agencies across the country that the opioid epidemic is far from over, and fentanyl is the driving force.
The Drug Enforcement Administration says fentanyl poisonings are at an all-time high. In fact, they say last year, the United States suffered more fentanyl-related deaths than gun and auto-related deaths combined.
Those trends are not expected to fall anytime soon.
Fentanyl is highly addictive and extremely potent.
Authorities say drug traffickers are selling pills designed to appear nearly identical to legitimate prescriptions, but are actually fake prescription pills containing fentanyl.
Oftentimes, victims are dying after unknowingly ingesting the fatal drug.
Last year, authorities say they seized more than 15,000 pounds of fentanyl. Four times the amount seized in 2017 and enough to kill every single American.
In addition to seizing fentanyl on the streets and identifying dealers of drug trafficking organizations, the DEA is encouraging law enforcement agencies to change how they respond to overdoses. Instead of treating them as accidental deaths, agencies should see them as homicides.
Local organizations hope to help slow down the epidemic by educating the community and providing rehabilitation services to users.
Brighter Side Treatment Center says they are available 24/7 to anyone needing their help. They also offer free Narcan to anyone who might find themselves in a situation where life-saving measures are needed.
For more information on Brighter Side Treatment, you can visit their website. https://brightersidetreatment.com/
For more information on the threat of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, visit DEA.gov.