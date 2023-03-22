Deaconess announces new guidelines

Changes are underway for some Tri-State hospitals.
Deaconess Health System announced Tuesday their masking guidelines are changing once again.
They say this is due to lower rates of respiratory infections among visitors and patients.
We're told masking is not required, however to protect vulnerable patients receiving care in hospitals and clinics, mask may be required in certain areas.
Deaconess says Infection Prevention & Control staff and hospital leadership will continue to closely monitor for signs of increased spread of illness.
Meanwhile, effective March 21st, the visitation guidelines will also change for the health facility.
Health officials say in general, two visitors will be permitted per adult inpatient at any time during visiting hours.
All outpatients may have two visitors with them.
Visitors are asked to not visit the hospitals if they feel ill or experiencing respiratory symptoms.
For more information click here.