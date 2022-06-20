On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced the first positive case of monkeypox in Indiana.
They did not say what county but the patient is isolated and health officials are working to identify anyone the patient may have had close contact with.
The last time there was a big outbreak in the United States was 2003, with 83 cases, and no fatalities.
"Monkeypox is a virus that has been around for a long time that is similar to small pox," said Dr. Iass El Lakkis, an infectious disease doctor at Deaconess. "We used to hear about it in Africa -- related to exposure, animals, especially with cuts, exposure to animals, cuts."
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says the risk of monkeypox spreading among the general public is extremely low.
It is a rare disease and unlike Covid-19, can't be spread easily through brief contact.
"It can be transmitted sexually, even though not very commonly," Dr. Lakkis said. "It can still can be transmitted by skin from person to person with cuts and also by droplets as well. But it's not easily transmittable. It needs several hours of exposure -- more than three hours within six feet for there to be a possibility to be transmitted."
Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, skin legions, headache, chills, muscle aches, and exhaustion and usually begin within 5 to 21 days of exposure.
The illness can last up to two to four weeks.
"There is a possibility to have more cases," Dr. Lakkis said. "But it's not expected we'll have a big number of cases. It's good to be aware, but you should not really panic."
Although there is not a moneybox vaccine, people can get a smallpox vaccine for treatment.
Doctors say you should still be taking step to prevent infection including washing your hands.