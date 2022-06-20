 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday June 21, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Deaconess doctor breaks down monkeypox after first case is detected in Indiana

Marisa Patwa

On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced the first positive case of monkeypox in Indiana.

They did not say what county but the patient is isolated and health officials are working to identify anyone the patient may have had close contact with.

The last time there was a big outbreak in the United States was 2003, with 83 cases, and no fatalities.

"Monkeypox is a virus that has been around for a long time that is similar to small pox," said Dr. Iass El Lakkis, an infectious disease doctor at Deaconess. "We used to hear about it in Africa -- related to exposure, animals, especially with cuts, exposure to animals, cuts."

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says the risk of monkeypox spreading among the general public is extremely low.

It is a rare disease and unlike Covid-19, can't be spread easily through brief contact.

"It can be transmitted sexually, even though not very commonly," Dr. Lakkis said. "It can still can be transmitted by skin from person to person with cuts and also by droplets as well. But it's not easily transmittable. It needs several hours of exposure -- more than three hours within six feet for there to be a possibility to be transmitted."

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, skin legions, headache, chills, muscle aches, and exhaustion and usually begin within 5 to 21 days of exposure.

The illness can last up to two to four weeks.

"There is a possibility to have more cases," Dr. Lakkis said. "But it's not expected we'll have a big number of cases. It's good to be aware, but you should not really panic."

Although there is not a moneybox vaccine, people can get a smallpox vaccine for treatment.

Doctors say you should still be taking step to prevent infection including washing your hands.

