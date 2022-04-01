 Skip to main content
Deaconess Henderson Offering COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Saturday

Deaconess Henderson

Officials with Deaconess Health System say they plan to hold a special COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic for qualifying individuals in Henderson, Kentucky on Saturday, April 2.

Deaconess says boosters for Moderna or Pfizer will be available by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the in the clinic located on the first floor of the south tower at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.

Here are the guidelines for receiving your first or second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot:

Criteria for 1st booster shot of mRNA vaccines

Patients must be:

  • (For Pfizer) 12 and older and received their second shot at least 5 months ago.
  • (For Moderna) 18 and older and received their second shot at least 5 months ago

Criteria for 2nd booster shot of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna)

  • Patients must be at least 50 years of age or older
  • Received their first booster at least 4 months ago

If you're interested in scheduling an appointment for Saturday's clinic at Deaconess Henderson, you can do so by clicking here. Deaconess says other appointments are available on different dates and times at its other locations as well.

Other guidelines for immunocompromised patients and patients who received initial doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine can also be found at deaconess.com/vaccine.

