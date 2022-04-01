Deaconess Henderson Offering COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Saturday

Officials with Deaconess Health System say they plan to hold a special COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic for qualifying individuals in Henderson, Kentucky on Saturday, April 2.
Deaconess says boosters for Moderna or Pfizer will be available by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the in the clinic located on the first floor of the south tower at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.
Here are the guidelines for receiving your first or second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot:
Criteria for 1st booster shot of mRNA vaccines
Patients must be:
- (For Pfizer) 12 and older and received their second shot at least 5 months ago.
- (For Moderna) 18 and older and received their second shot at least 5 months ago
Criteria for 2nd booster shot of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna)
- Patients must be at least 50 years of age or older
- Received their first booster at least 4 months ago
If you're interested in scheduling an appointment for Saturday's clinic at Deaconess Henderson, you can do so by clicking here. Deaconess says other appointments are available on different dates and times at its other locations as well.
Other guidelines for immunocompromised patients and patients who received initial doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine can also be found at deaconess.com/vaccine.