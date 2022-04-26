 Skip to main content
Deaconess holding ceremony to celebrate completion of new GI Specialty Center

  • Updated
  • 0
Deaconess holding ribbon cutting at new GI specialty center

Officials with Deaconess Health System say they plan to hold a special ribbon-cutting/celebration ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.

The ceremony will be held in celebration of the completion of the new GI Specialty Center, which is on the south side of the Deaconess Gateway Campus.

Following the ribbon-cutting, tours of the new facility will be available. Light refreshments will also be provided, according to Deaconess.

It's all happening at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in front of the new GI Specialty Center.

If you plan on attending, you're asked to plan on wearing a mask while inside the building.

The Deaconess Gateway Campus is located at 4011 Gateway Blvd. in Evansville.

