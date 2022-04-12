Deaconess Holding Spring Job Fair in Newburgh Tuesday

Healthcare officials with Deaconess say they're holding a spring job fair in Newburgh, Indiana on Tuesday.
The Deaconess Spring Job Fair will be held in two parts on Tuesday on the third floor of the Deaconess Orthopedic Neuroscience Hospital, which is on the Deaconess Gateway campus.
Deaconess says the Spring Job Fair will begin at 11:00 a.m. and continue to 1:00 p.m. After that, the event will pick back up at 4:00 p.m. and continue to 6:00 p.m.
Officials say there will be open interviews for jobs in many areas including clinical, housekeeping, dietary, and more, with some positions requiring no prior experience.
No appointment or pre-registration is necessary.
The Deaconess Gateway campus is located at 4011 Gateway Blvd. in Newburgh.