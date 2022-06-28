 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Wednesday, June 29 for the following Southwest Indiana counties,,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Wednesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Deaconess holding virtual hiring event for EMTs and paramedics

Deaconess Henderson

Officials with Deaconess say the health system will be holding a virtual hiring event for EMTs and paramedics on Thursday, June 30.

The virtual hiring event will take place in two blocks Thursday, from 9 a.m. through noon, and from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. (CDT).

Deaconess says the event will be filling both full-time and part-time EMT and paramedic positions.

Interested applicants are asked to prepare a PDF version of their resume.

For more information and to schedule your virtual interview, visit the Indeed hiring page.

Deaconess virtual hiring event June 30

