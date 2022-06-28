Deaconess holding virtual hiring event for EMTs and paramedics

Officials with Deaconess say the health system will be holding a virtual hiring event for EMTs and paramedics on Thursday, June 30.
The virtual hiring event will take place in two blocks Thursday, from 9 a.m. through noon, and from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. (CDT).
Deaconess says the event will be filling both full-time and part-time EMT and paramedic positions.
Interested applicants are asked to prepare a PDF version of their resume.
For more information and to schedule your virtual interview, visit the Indeed hiring page.