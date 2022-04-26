Deaconess holds ceremony to celebrate completion of new GI Specialty Center

Officials with Deaconess Health System held a special ribbon-cutting/celebration ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.
The ceremony was held in celebration of the completion of the new GI Specialty Center.
According to Deaconess, the celebration marked the completion of the $35.7 million expansion to the Deaconess Gateway Campus, which began back in November of 2020.
The GI Specialty Center is a three-story, 140,000 square foot facility that will allow patients with both acute and chronic digestive disorders to receive care.
"This center has been designed with the priority of adding to the patient experience," said Lynn Lingafelter, President of Hospitals Division, Deaconess Health System. "By Bringing all aspects of GI care into one building, our GI experts will be able to work together, seamlessly and in real-time, in a state-of-the-art facility to offer the highest standards of care."
The center includes a comprehensive endoscopy center, which will include nine procedure rooms and 48 preparation/recovery spaces for patients receiving colonoscopies, upper GI diagnostic endoscopies, and other procedures, according to Deaconess.
The new expansion also includes space for procedural and office expansion for future patient-care needs.