Deaconess hosting COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic for kids ages 5 to 11

Officials with Deaconess Health System say they're planning to hold a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine booster shot clinic.
Deaconess says the clinic will be held on Wednesday evening to give parents a convenient option to get their kids' booster shots.
The clinic is happening from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Deaconess Riley Children’s Specialty Center, which is on the Deaconess Gateway Campus.
Appointments for Wednesday's pediatric clinic are required. You can schedule an appointment online by visiting deaconess.com/vaccines and selecting the “booster Pfizer ages 5-11” appointment type.
Outside of Wednesday's special clinic, Deaconess will be offering booster shot appointments on other days at Deaconess Pediatric Urgent Care at Gateway, and Deaconess Clinic Henderson.
Right now, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only one available in booster doses to kids ages 5 to 11. The FDA authorized the vaccine for kids in that age range earlier in May.