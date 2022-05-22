Deaconess hosts Family Night at Evansville Otters game

Officials with Deaconess Health System organized the Family Night Out at the Evansville Otters game Saturday night.
The rain did not stop families from coming out to enjoy the game and dressing in their best superhero outfits.
Linda E. White, chief administrative officer at Deaconess Hospital Henderson, and Dr. Brad Scheu, who works in internal medicine, spoke to the crowd and even helped to throw out the first pitch.
White even went all out, dressing in a "A League of Their Own" Rockford Peaches uniform.
The Deaconess Employee Engagement team, staff volunteers and Deaconess Foundation helped to coordinate the event.
The Otter's played the Quebec Capitales, with the Canadian team beating the Otter's 8 to 6.