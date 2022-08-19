Deaconess 'Mamapalooza' registration now open

Registration is now open for Deaconess Women's Hospital's "Mamapalooza" happening next month.
It's a day for all the moms and soon-to-be-moms to enjoy a day out and take a break from the stress of everyday life.
The Women's Hospital says attendees can enjoy drinks, food trucks, shopping vendors, and giveaways.
The event will take place September 18th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Friedman Park Amphitheater in Newburgh.
Registration is required for this event.
The link to register can be found here.