Deaconess 'Mamapalooza' registration now open

  • Updated
Megan DiVenti

Registration is now open for Deaconess Women's Hospital's "Mamapalooza" happening next month. 

It's a day for all the moms and soon-to-be-moms to enjoy a day out and take a break from the stress of everyday life. 

The Women's Hospital says attendees can enjoy drinks, food trucks, shopping vendors, and giveaways. 

The event will take place September 18th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Friedman Park Amphitheater in Newburgh. 

Registration is required for this event. 

The link to register can be found here. 

