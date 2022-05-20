Intensive Care Units at Deaconess Midtown undergoing $12M renovation

Officials with Deaconess Health Systems announced a large renovation project Friday.
The announcement from Deaconess says that two Intensive Care Units (ICUs) at Deaconess Midtown Hospital will be renovated as part of a $12 million reinvestment into the hospital.
Currently, Deaconess Midtown Hospital has three ICUs. The renovation project entails renovating current 3800/3900 spaces, combining the teams from units 2900/3900 into one ICU, and relocating the visitor waiting room.
"These ICUs were last renovated in 1994," said Deaconess CEO Shawn McCoy. "Since then, Medical equipment has become larger and more complex. Patient and family expectations have changed, with family members desiring to be in the room with their critically-ill loved ones around the clock. These renovations will make the rooms more spacious and welcoming to families."
Key details for the renovations include:
- Expanding the size of each individual patient room.
- Modernizing staff work areas and nurses' stations
- Combining two separate ICUs into one
According to Deaconess, the area being renovated is nearly 27,000 square feet, and the project will take place in phases.
The first phase (creating a new waiting room) began in May. The next phases will follow in the coming months, with completion planned for summer 2023.