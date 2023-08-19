 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Deadly Madisonville crash under investigation

Allison Eldridge

HOPKINS COUNTY, KY. (WEVV)— One person is dead after a single-car crash in Madisonville.

The Hopkins County Sheriff's office says deputies were called to a single-car crash on Flat Creek Road on Thursday around 5:00 p.m.

Authorities say a white 1004 ford f-150 pickup went off the left side of the road, overcorrected and went off the right side of the road before overturning multiple times.

The driver was identified as Michael Hallum.

According to the press release, preliminary investigation shows Hallum was not wearing a seat belt at the4 time of the crash.

Hallum was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

