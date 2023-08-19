Deadly Madisonville crash under investigation

HOPKINS COUNTY, KY. (WEVV)— One person is dead after a single-car crash in Madisonville.
The Hopkins County Sheriff's office says deputies were called to a single-car crash on Flat Creek Road on Thursday around 5:00 p.m.
Authorities say a white 1004 ford f-150 pickup went off the left side of the road, overcorrected and went off the right side of the road before overturning multiple times.
The driver was identified as Michael Hallum.
According to the press release, preliminary investigation shows Hallum was not wearing a seat belt at the4 time of the crash.
Hallum was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.