Deadly West Nile Virus detected in Evansville mosquitoes

  • Updated
Evansville (WEVV)-- A potentially deadly disease transferred by mosquitoes was recently detected in Evansville.

According to the Vanderburgh County Health Department, a sample group from mosquitoes that were captured in a surveillance trap recently tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV).

According to the department, this is the first WNV positive test detected in Evansville this year.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department has a warning for the public in light of the recent discovery of WNV in Evansville.

The department is advising people to take precautions against mosquito bites due to the presence of WNV found in mosquito samples.

The disease has been detected in mosquitoes across Indiana.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

The local health department is urging people to limit time spent outdoors, especially during dusk and dawn, when the pests are more active.

You can reduce your risk of WNV by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites.

west nile virus mosquito

Other tips from the Vanderburgh County Health Department include:

Use insect repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Make sure your property is free of any standing water, which could be breeding grounds for mosquitoes that carry the virus.

Empty flowerpots, buckets, old tires, trash cans, and clogged gutters.

Keep the grass cut and landscaping trimmed as adult mosquitoes use overgrown areas as safe places to rest.

Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the virus available to humans.

