 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO
9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ to 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another widespread frost or possibly a
freeze for some locations is expected early Monday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Death investigation underway after body found in Warrick County

  • 0
Death investigation

WARRICK CO. (WEVV)—A death investigation is underway after a body was discovered at the Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area in Warrick County.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement says a passerby found the body around 7:30 a.m. today. 

The Warrick County Coroner's Office has the body and will schedule an autopsy. 

The identity is being withheld until the family is notified. 

Anyone with information about the investigation is encouraged to contact the Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or Warrick County Dispatch at 812-897-1200. 

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.