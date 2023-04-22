Death investigation underway after body found in Warrick County

WARRICK CO. (WEVV)—A death investigation is underway after a body was discovered at the Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area in Warrick County.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement says a passerby found the body around 7:30 a.m. today.
The Warrick County Coroner's Office has the body and will schedule an autopsy.
The identity is being withheld until the family is notified.
Anyone with information about the investigation is encouraged to contact the Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or Warrick County Dispatch at 812-897-1200.
We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.