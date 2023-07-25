Death investigation underway after two women found inside submerged SUV

WEBSTER COUNTY, Kentucky (WEVV) — The search for a mother and daughter who went missing over the weekend ended tragically when the pair was discovered dead in Webster County, according to investigators.
The women, 59-year-old Regina Payne, and her mother, 80-year-old Bonnie Mayes left the Riverside Care & Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun Saturday.
They were last seen alive around midnight at the Sonic Drive-In in Owensboro.
Investigators say the 2010 Toyota Highlander the pair was traveling in was found submerged in the Green River near Onton, Kentucky on Tuesday.
A joint investigation that included the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, the Owensboro Police Department, and the McLean County Sheriff’s Office tracked down the missing vehicle, which had the women inside.
The Henderson Fire Department Dive Team recovered the vehicle from the Green River.
There is no foul play suspected in the missing persons case and it is still being investigated by OPD.
This investigation is ongoing by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office and the Webster County Coroner’s Office.