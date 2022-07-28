Death toll rises as parts of Kentucky experience major flooding

Dozens are dead, including an 82-year-old woman from Hazard, Kentucky, after torrential downpours in the area caused devastating floods and officials in the state say they fear the number of fatalities will rise well into the double digits.
"There's so many people they can't even get to them to help them," said Kendra Bentley, a Kentucky resident. "that goes way up in there. Everybody's stuck."
Video shows how catastrophic the situation is. In some cases, homes and cars submerged and roads are left completely impassible.
Officials are warning people to get to higher ground and stay there with resources stretched thin.
"I can't reach 9-1-1. I can't reach nobody. No troopers. There's no help in sight." said Barbara Wickers, a Kentucky resident.
First responders are working to rescue dozens of people while dealing with 4 to 5 feet of water in some areas, but, it's not just parts of Kentucky getting hit.
Roughly 4 million remain under flood alerts across Kentucky, southern Ohio, West Virginia and southwestern Virginia with flash flooding and mudslides being reported across the mountainous regions of Virginia.
In Kentucky, the national guard has been activated and shelters are open in several counties for those seeking refuge.
"I just signed a state of emergency that will unlock the resources needed and also tell the people of eastern Kentucky that we are gonna be there for them." said Gov. Andy Beshear.
The storm is expected to continue through the weekend, but, will shift towards Tennessee and the Carolinas.