 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Locally Heavy Rainfall Possible Tuesday...

A deep area of low pressure ejecting northeast from the southern
Plains later tonight and Tuesday will drive copius amounts of
moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico. Rainfall amounts from
late tonight through Tuesday are expected to top 2 inches in some
locations, especially along and south of the Ohio River. This
could lead to localized flooding. Locations most likely to be
affected will be poor drainage areas and areas that normally
flood. The heavy rain threat should then push east of the area
Tuesday night.

Deer Caught on Camera Crashing Through the Glass Door of Local Business

  • 0

Sunday afternoon, a deer can be seen on video crashing through RJ Dentistry's glass door on Franklin St.

The owner of the business, Cody Grable, captured the footage with the businesses ring camera and can be seen on Grable's Facebook page.

44News was unable to speak with Grable about the incident but other businesses in the area say they were shocked when they saw the video.

One business in the area told 44News the deer crashed into the window making it's way inside. It is unknown if the deer caused any damage on the inside other than breaking the glass door.

The business also told 44News there were splats of blood on the wall, which they say resembled a crime scene.

As seen in the video, the deer was able to escape the building just a few moments after crashing inside. The deer can be seen running across the street.

Businesses in the area say they are curious where the deer came from and how it made it's way to Franklin St., a very popular area in town.

44News reached out to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, for more information regarding this but was left with no response.

Recommended for you