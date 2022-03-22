Deer Caught on Camera Crashing Through the Glass Door of Local Business

Sunday afternoon, a deer can be seen on video crashing through RJ Dentistry's glass door on Franklin St.
The owner of the business, Cody Grable, captured the footage with the businesses ring camera and can be seen on Grable's Facebook page.
44News was unable to speak with Grable about the incident but other businesses in the area say they were shocked when they saw the video.
One business in the area told 44News the deer crashed into the window making it's way inside. It is unknown if the deer caused any damage on the inside other than breaking the glass door.
The business also told 44News there were splats of blood on the wall, which they say resembled a crime scene.
As seen in the video, the deer was able to escape the building just a few moments after crashing inside. The deer can be seen running across the street.
Businesses in the area say they are curious where the deer came from and how it made it's way to Franklin St., a very popular area in town.
44News reached out to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, for more information regarding this but was left with no response.