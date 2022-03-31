 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy Frost Possible Tonight...

Clouds are forecast to depart from the west to the east, late
tonight, as cold air moves in and across the area. Low
temperatures are forecast in the lower half of the 30s. This will
be cold enough, if the winds diminish along with it, for patchy
frost to develop across the area.

Take precautions now for the potential for patchy frost tonight.
While it is not a sure bet because of the duration the clouds
would need to clear and the winds diminish to allow for its
formation, temperatures will certainly be cool enough. Protect
sensitive or tender young early plants or crops if they are
susceptible to frost.

Defendant Testifies During Day Four of 2020 Murder Trial

  • Updated
  • 0
Johnson Testifies During Day Four of 2020 Murder Trial
Ella Shemwell

During day 4 of the trial, Jaikorian Johnson, the teen accused of killing 15-year-old Corban Henry took the stand. 

Johnson testified it was not his intention to kill anyone that night, and the shooting was in self-defense.

A couple of days before the shooting, Johnson claims he was shot at by someone with long curly hair. On August 10th, he bought a gun and bullets from two juveniles because he felt his life was in danger. 

He then posted a snapchat video holding the weapon. Wednesday, an OPD detective testified the video was recorded on August 12th. 

On the night of August 15th, Johnson testified he and another teen were walking and saw a moped "creeping" up on them. He believed it could be the same person from before and that they flashed a gun.  

Johnson explained that's when he started running in the opposite direction and "Blind Fired" his gun behind him. He doesn't remember how many shots he fired, but he was trying to "scare them away from me"

Johnson told the jury he was not aware anyone was injured until he was taken in for questioning.  

During cross-examination, Johnson said he did not call 911 because "I'm not a police kind of person" and that "I don't call the police"

Judge Lisa Jones called for early dismissal Thursday afternoon. Trial will continue Friday morning at 9. 

Recommended for you