Defendant Testifies During Day Four of 2020 Murder Trial

During day 4 of the trial, Jaikorian Johnson, the teen accused of killing 15-year-old Corban Henry took the stand.
Johnson testified it was not his intention to kill anyone that night, and the shooting was in self-defense.
A couple of days before the shooting, Johnson claims he was shot at by someone with long curly hair. On August 10th, he bought a gun and bullets from two juveniles because he felt his life was in danger.
He then posted a snapchat video holding the weapon. Wednesday, an OPD detective testified the video was recorded on August 12th.
On the night of August 15th, Johnson testified he and another teen were walking and saw a moped "creeping" up on them. He believed it could be the same person from before and that they flashed a gun.
Johnson explained that's when he started running in the opposite direction and "Blind Fired" his gun behind him. He doesn't remember how many shots he fired, but he was trying to "scare them away from me"
Johnson told the jury he was not aware anyone was injured until he was taken in for questioning.
During cross-examination, Johnson said he did not call 911 because "I'm not a police kind of person" and that "I don't call the police"
Judge Lisa Jones called for early dismissal Thursday afternoon. Trial will continue Friday morning at 9.