Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for today,
Saturday, June 3rd for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Deputies accuse man of using Nintendo ‘Duck Hunt’ pistol during robbery

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — A South Carolina man was arrested after authorities said he robbed a convenience store with a fake gun designed to play a Nintendo video game.

David Joseph Dalesandro, 25, held up a Kwik Stop in Sharon, a small town in northwestern South Carolina, using a black spray-painted “Duck Hunt” gaming pistol, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

CNN was unable to determine whether he was represented by an attorney.

Witnesses told deputies a person allegedly walked into the store on May 30 wearing a wig, hoodie sweatshirt and a mask, a sheriff’s office news release stated.

The person allegedly showed the clerk the fake gun in his waistband and demanded about $300 from the register, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies discovered Dalesandro in a nearby Dollar General store parking lot, armed with the gaming pistol in his pants, according to the news release.

Dalesandro was arrested and remained behind bars Friday without bond, booking details showed.

He faces charges including armed robbery with a deadly weapon and petty larceny, according to the sheriff’s office.

