Deputies: Daviess County inmate steals vehicle, escapes

According to a post on the Daviess County, Kentucky Detention Center's Facebook page, an inmate escaped custody after leaving a hospital during treatment.
Deputies say inmate Mary Lou Eggleston was at Owensboro Regional Health for medical treatment.
She is accused of stealing a Daviess County Detention vehicle and driving away. The car is a Black Dodge Charger bearing Kentucky registration KG7868.
According to deputes, Eggleston is a 21-year-old white female.
She is 5’ 4” tall, and weighs 122 pounds.
According to the post, she was last seen wearing a hospital gown. She was being held on two Failure to Appear warrants.
Other police agencies were contacted for assistance. This investigation is ongoing.
If anyone sees Eggleston or the vehicle contact 911, or the Daviess County Detention Center at 270-685-8466.