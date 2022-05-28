Deputy Bryan Hicks honored at Ford Center during Professional Bull Riding night

Posey County Sheriff's Deputy Bryan Hicks was honored on Friday night at the Ford Center during the Professional Bull Riding Event.
The entire performance of the night was dedicated to him.
"Deputy Hicks, we love you, we appreciate you and we, thank you for the service you have provided," the announcer said, as Deputy Hicks was shown on the big screen from the audience. 'He loves the great state of Indiana and he is a superhero."
Deputy Hicks was shot in the head while responding to a domestic call in September.
The suspected shooter, Paul Wiltshire died in the hospital from Covid-19 complications before he saw trial.
Deputy Hicks remained in the hospital for months and is now on the road to recovery at home.