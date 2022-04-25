Deputy jailer among 6 arrested for illegal contraband in Webster County Jail

A Kentucky Deputy Jailer faces multiple charges for trafficking meth in a Tri-State jail.
Webster County Jailer Greg Sauls and Providence Police Department have arrested Webster County Deputy Jailer Jacqueline McMillen among six people for drug trafficking into the Webster County Jail.
According to the two agencies, a surveillance operation took place at the jail on Sunday, April 24th. Officers, including Providence Police Chief Todd Jones, observed a vehicle being operated by 22-year-old Aaron Lovell, with two others in the car, drive beside Deputy Jailer McMillen's car. One of the passengers, 30-year-old Maggie Miller, got out of the car and placed a fast food bag inside the car
After Jones and Miller left, Deputy Jailer McMillen came out of the Jail and went to the car. At that point, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on the car. Inside the fast food bag contained Meth, e-cigarettes, a meth pipe, and food.
The bag was intended for inmates Adam Gray and Derrick Dempsey.
Deputy Jailer McMillen faces Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Promoting Contraband, Official Misconduct, and Engaging in Organized Crime.
Lovell, Miller, and 68-year-old William Barnaby of Henderson faces Trafficking, Promoting Contraband, and Engaging in Organized Crime.
Inmates Gray and Dempsey face the same charges as well as their original charges.
This remains an ongoing joint investigation from February 1st, when Dempsey organized and participated in the introduction of illegal contraband into the Webster County Jail. That resulted in the arrest of a City of Sebree Employee and another inmate. More arrests are expected.