Deputy Sheriff Jarred Stuckey temporarily suspended without pay amid rape allegations

The decision to temporarily suspended Warrick County Sheriff Deputy Jarred Stuckey without pay comes just a week after his arrest and one day after Stuckey received additional charges against him in court.
Last Tuesday 44News broke the story about his arrest following an accusation of sexual assault to a woman in the back seat of her car.
According to the victim, she tried to resist and get away but Stuckey got aggressive and told her she had "30 seconds to comply" to his sexual demands.
He is now facing 7 charges because of this including rape, battery and strangulation.
"The charges are very serious, they're very disturbing but they are allegations at this point, but because of the seriousness of those charges I don't think it would be appropriate for him to be working," said Warrick County Sheriff Michael Wilder.
At Tuesday evening's Merit Board meeting Sheriff Wilder read the terms regarding Stuckey's fate as a Deputy with the Warrick County Sheriff's Office.
Although the case is still under investigation, Sheriff Wilder believes the decision to suspend him without pay is what's best at this time as they do not condone the accusations against him.
Stuckey did waive the right to plead his case to the board. He did sign off on this decision prior to Tuesday's Merit Board meeting.
Although Sheriff Wilder and the other Merit Board members did not speak with 44News on camera about the decision, all members agreed to sign off on it.
Stuckey's suspension will go into effect as of December 13.
44News did reach out to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutors Office to find out more about a new bond following the additional charges.
We have not heard back from them yet.