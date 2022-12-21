Desperate plea to adopt or foster dogs in Daviess County

Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control announced it is out of time, and out of options.
According to a recent social media post, the shelter will be forced to start euthanizing dogs today, as the shelter is full and more dogs are being surrendered.
The shelter is asking people to step up today, by fostering or adopting dogs, to save the shelter from making a difficult choice.
In the same social media post, the shelter highlighted two specific dogs that have been at the shelter since July.