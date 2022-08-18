Despite inflation, local housing market holds steady

Inflation has affected almost every aspect of life in the past year, leaving many people wondering whether now is the time to buy or sell their homes.
"Everything has slowed down, but if you go back three or four years, it's still faster than three or four years ago, so it's actually still a strong market in Evansville and Southern Indiana as a whole," said local realtor Theresa Catanese.
The effect of that slow down? If you are trying to sell a house, it may take a little longer than it has in the past. This also means that homeowners are slashing prices in an effort to lure prospective buyers.
"The average house on the market was thirty days. Now, it's gone up just a little bit. So those houses you saw flying off the market, say two months ago, are sitting a little longer," Catanese explained.
The problems caused by the increased rate of inflation have led to people seeking mortgages having less buying power than this time last year.
"So last year we had quite a few people get pre-approved, and then they would come back and be like 'ya know, we are going to wait until the market slows down a little bit and wait until home prices drop', and what they saw instead was interest rates going up 2 to 3 points over what they were approved for last fall," said mortgage broker Vinny Santarsiero of TRH Mortgage.
Despite this, the market conditions are still right if you are looking at purchasing a home in the near future.
"It's still a great time if you are looking to buy," Santarsiero added.
Federal Reserve officials have indicated that they are unlikely to slow down with the interest rate hikes until inflation gets under control.