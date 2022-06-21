Details announced for Owensboro's Fourth of July celebration

 Skip to main content
...Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Wednesday...

On Wednesday, humidity values will be higher than observed on
Tuesday. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle
to upper 90s, will result in heat index values of 100 to 105
degrees across the region Wednesday afternoon. Isolated to
scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will
provide limited relief from the heat.

Those with outdoor activities planned for the heat of day
Wednesday should consider rescheduling them to the cooler hours
in the morning or evening. If you must be outdoors in the heat,
drink plenty of water and take breaks in an air conditioned
environment.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday June 21, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Details announced for Owensboro's Fourth of July celebration

fireworks

Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, have announced plans for one of the city's biggest events of the year.

On Monday, July 4, fireworks will light up the night sky in Owensboro as the city holds its annual "All-American Fourth of July" event.

The event will kick off at 5 p.m. at Owensboro's riverfront and wrap up with a grand fireworks display that will launch simultaneously from four locations around the city.

Organizers say there will be live music heard along the riverfront with performances from "ZoCephus & FunkNasty" and "The Downtown Band," plus food vendors and other activities for both children and adults.

The 15-minute fireworks display will start at 9:15 p.m. at four different spots around the city: The Owensboro Riverfront, Centre Court/Shifley Park, Owensboro Sportscenter/Moreland Park, and Owensboro Warehouse Leasing. Spectators are invited to tune in to 92.5 FM WBKR to listen to the soundtrack to which the fireworks have been choreographed.

With fireworks launching from four locations, the city says viewers can enjoy the show either from the riverfront, or the comfort of their own back yards.

Additionally, the roof of the Locust Street Parking Garage will be reserved for anyone with a handicap permit, allowing them to get a birds-eye view of the show at no charge. Individuals with limited mobility who want to view the show from the riverfront can also access a free golf cart shuttle between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. from the parking garage.

During the show, the public is asked to stay clear of the launch sites for safety reasons.

