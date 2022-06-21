Details announced for Owensboro's Fourth of July celebration

Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, have announced plans for one of the city's biggest events of the year.

On Monday, July 4, fireworks will light up the night sky in Owensboro as the city holds its annual "All-American Fourth of July" event.

The event will kick off at 5 p.m. at Owensboro's riverfront and wrap up with a grand fireworks display that will launch simultaneously from four locations around the city.

Organizers say there will be live music heard along the riverfront with performances from "ZoCephus & FunkNasty" and "The Downtown Band," plus food vendors and other activities for both children and adults.

The 15-minute fireworks display will start at 9:15 p.m. at four different spots around the city: The Owensboro Riverfront, Centre Court/Shifley Park, Owensboro Sportscenter/Moreland Park, and Owensboro Warehouse Leasing. Spectators are invited to tune in to 92.5 FM WBKR to listen to the soundtrack to which the fireworks have been choreographed.

With fireworks launching from four locations, the city says viewers can enjoy the show either from the riverfront, or the comfort of their own back yards.

Additionally, the roof of the Locust Street Parking Garage will be reserved for anyone with a handicap permit, allowing them to get a birds-eye view of the show at no charge. Individuals with limited mobility who want to view the show from the riverfront can also access a free golf cart shuttle between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. from the parking garage.

During the show, the public is asked to stay clear of the launch sites for safety reasons.